CUMBERLAND — A Flintstone man remained jailed Sunday after a series of events Saturday that started when he sought treatment for a bullet wound and ended with his arrest on drug charges, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Rodney Wayne Bible was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or molly) and illegal possession of ammunition.
Deputies said Bible, a registered sex offender, was injured when he inadvertently threw live ammunition into a pile of trash he was burning in his yard. The sex offender conviction, deputies said, prevented Bible from being in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Additional ammunition, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were allegedly recovered when deputies served a search warrant at Bible's residence.
Bible's next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.
