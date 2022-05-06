CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Thursday after a police officer allegedly saw him make a drug deal on George Street.
Cumberland Police said Perry Nelson Hamilton Jr., 41, had two types of suspected drugs in his possession, but didn't reveal what they were.
He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), possession with intent to distribute narcotics and controlled dangerous substance possession — large amount.
Hamilton Jr. was being held Friday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
