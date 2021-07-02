CUMBERLAND — The number of Marylanders hospitalized by COVID-19 dropped below 100 Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The 97 people hospitalized across the state represent the lowest number of COVID patients since the start of the pandemic. Thirty-one were in intensive care units.
Nearly 75% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the state has administered more than 6.8 million doses. Fifty-six percent of state residents are fully vaccinated.
In Allegany County, about 38% of residents (26,723) have received a first dose of a two-dose vaccine, with 35.3% (24,840) receiving both doses. Another 2,991 residents (4.2%) have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“As we enter the holiday weekend, all of our health metrics are at or near record lows, and we are approaching 75% of adults vaccinated,” Hogan said. “There are still two days left to get vaccinated to be eligible for our $2 million Vax Cash Promotion — including the $400,000 grand prize drawing on July 4th.”
Walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department will hold walk-in vaccination clinics July 7 and 14 on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, from 9 a.m.-noon. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those 18 and older.
No testing
The COVID-19 testing site at the Allegany County Fairgrounds will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Testing will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
