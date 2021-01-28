CUMBERLAND — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that the state has administered about 450,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 30,000 on Wednesday.
“While the speed of vaccinations continues to increase, and our distribution network continues to expand, our supply from the federal government remains extremely limited,” Hogan said. “I ask Marylanders to remain patient with providers as we work with the Biden administration to secure more doses for the state.”
According to the Hogan administration, more than 2 million Marylanders are eligible to receive the vaccine, but the state is receiving just 10,000 first doses per day.
In Allegany County, 5,397 (7.7% of population) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, while 522 residents have received both required doses. In Garrett County, 2,669 residents (9.20% of population) have received the first dose and 193 both.
UPMC Western Maryland was planning to vaccinate another 1,000 Allegany County residents during clinics Thursday and Friday.
There are more than 100 vaccination providers across the state, including hospitals, pharmacies and local health departments.
The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths and 11 fewer hospitalizations.
Allegany has had 6,134 cases and Garrett 1,782, according to state totals.
The statewide daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 6.15% with Allegany County at 6.84%, Garrett County at 6.08% and Washington County at 9.47%.
The statewide seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 33.6 with Allegany County at 28.6, Garrett County at 20.2 and Washington County at 40.
Find information about vaccination providers at covidvax.maryland.gov.
Bars, restaurants to resume service after 10 p.m.Beginning Monday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to close at 10 p.m., according to an emergency order signed by Hogan on Thursday.
Hogan said the action followed several weeks of improving COVID-19 metrics:
• The statewide positivity rate has dropped by 34.7%, and is now the lowest reported since Nov. 13.
• The statewide case rate has dropped by 37.1%.
• Hospitalizations have dropped by 16.2%, including a decrease of 11% in the past 14 days.
• Thursday’s report of 2,190 new cases is 42.2% lower than the new case high reported on Dec. 4. The average number of new daily cases declined by 35% over the past 14 days.
• The state’s estimated transmission rate has remained below 1.0 since Dec. 27.
