ANNAPOLIS — Maryland will soon move into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Gov. Larry Hogan said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
On Tuesday, under Phase 2A, Marylanders 60 and older will be able to receive a vaccination, Hogan said, and can pre-register at covidvax.maryland.gov immediately.
Phase 2B, which will begin March 30, will expand eligibility to include those 16 and older with pre-existing conditions. Phase 2C will begin April 13 and incorporate essential employees and those older than 55.
Phase 3, which will make all Marylanders 16 and older eligible for a shot, is slated to start no later than April 27, Hogan said.
Saying that the state is “one big step closer to reaching that light at the end of the tunnel,” Hogan cited a combination of factors as justification for entering the next phase, ranging from an anticipated increase in capacity expected to come in the next few weeks to the state’s progress in vaccinating residents.
As of Thursday, Hogan said, more than 2 million Marylanders had been vaccinated.
On average, the Republican governor said, more than 43,000 shots have been given daily. The state’s vaccination rate outpaces 34 others, he said, and more than 2,400 vaccination sites exist in Maryland.
“As of today, nearly 25% of all Marylanders have gotten a vaccine, including nearly two-thirds of all Marylanders over 65,” Hogan said. “We now have an infrastructure capable of doing more than 100,000 shots or more per day.”
Still, Hogan said, supply remains an issue, and likely will. All states are currently receiving a limited amount of the vaccine from the federal government, he noted.
During a meeting this week with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Hogan said, bigger shipments to states are expected beginning the week of March 29.
Those who were eligible in Phase 1 are still able to register, Hogan said.
“I want to ask all Marylanders to please get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” Hogan said. “These COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, they’re administered under medical supervision and getting vaccinated is absolutely vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19, so that we can return to normal life once again.”
Local numbers
According to the state’s Department of Health, at least 9,241 Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The county has about 75,000 residents.
State data released Thursday show 13,628 residents have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine, while 8,843 have received both doses. Another 398 residents have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Garrett County, nearly 4,300 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. The county has about 30,000 residents.
At least 6,563 residents have received at least their first dose of a two-shot vaccine, while at least 4,186 have received both doses. Another 110 received the one-dose vaccine.
