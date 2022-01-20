CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has relaunched its Keep On, Maryland multimedia campaign.
The campaign, first introduced in November 2020, encourages Marylanders to continue taking preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“As we have seen throughout the pandemic, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, getting a booster shot, getting tested if you have symptoms, wearing a mask where prudent and washing your hands are the best actions Marylanders can take to keep us safe,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader.
“These measures can help keep our kids in school, our businesses open and reduce the burden on our health care system.”
New campaign material for Keep On, Maryland also includes radio public service announcements, outdoor and digital ads and social media posts. Materials are again designed to speak to a wide range of Marylanders and to encourage continued hand washing, mask wearing, vaccination and boosting, testing and staying home when feeling unwell.
“We know that COVID fatigue is real — but we encourage everyone to continue to do their part to help keep our numbers trending in the right direction,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “Coupled with vaccination, these other preventive actions have proven effective in helping to keep both individuals and communities safe from severe COVID-19.”
The campaign relaunch is the latest effort to support Gov. Larry Hogan’s comprehensive 30-day state of emergency surge response.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit covidlink.maryland.gov.
To see the latest COVID-19 data for Maryland, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.