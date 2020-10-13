ANNAPOLIS — The deadline for Maryland residents to register in advance to vote in the 2020 general election is Tuesday. It’s also the deadline for Marylanders to update their voter information.
Marylanders wishing to register to vote in advance of the General Election or update their registration information should visit: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/InstructionsStep1
To confirm registration status and information currently on file, visit https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland, like many states, updated its voter registration guidelines for college students. More information on this is available at: https://elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/students.html.
Maryland voters will also have the opportunity to register in-person during eight days of early voting — Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 — and on Election Day, Nov. 3. To register and vote during early voting or on election day, an individual must be eligible to vote in Maryland, go to a vote center in the jurisdiction where he or she lives, and bring a document proving residency. The documents that prove residency are a Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) issued driver’s license, ID card, or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with individual’s name and current address.
Because a significant number of voters are voting by mail, a complete count of votes will not be available on Election Day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3; however, properly submitted ballots will be accepted until Nov. 13.
After Election Day, updated results will be released each day that ballots are counted. Not all counties may count ballots every day, but updates will be provided every day that ballots are counted. Counting of provisional ballots will start on the second Thursday after the election. These results will be announced when they are counted.
The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending ballots to state voters in late September. Ballots will continue to be sent to voters via U.S. mail as ballot applications are received and processed. Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by Oct. 20.
Each Maryland jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations available to voters. Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence. Once open, drop boxes will remain open until Election Day, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. In all, 282 ballot drop boxes will be available at 281 locations around the state.
