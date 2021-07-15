CUMBERLAND — A big turnout for the Del McCoury Band’s free Memorial Day concert at Canal Place resulted in two donations to local nonprofits by the DelFest Foundation.
County United Way received $5,000 and the Western Maryland Food Bank $1,000, money generated by vending and contribution tip jars at the event. The food bank also received 456 pounds of contributed dry goods collected by Del’s Army at Memorial Day weekend events at B-Chord in Lessburg, Virginia, and Cumberland.
“When the DelFest Foundation got word that the McCoury family wanted to do a free show in Cumberland on Memorial Day, we quickly connected with McClarran and Williams, CUW and the food bank to assemble a team to promote and stage the Canal Place show,” Barb Buehl, DelFest community liaison said. “The city of Cumberland and Canal Place made early commitments to make the event possible and Dave Williams, Dave Love and Bob Mayhew jumped on board to add their promotion and logistics experience.”
It was Del McCoury’s son Ronnie, an award-winning mandolin player and part of the Del McCoury Band, who had the idea for the free concert, which was held on the traditional weekend of DelFest, the annual three-day event held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The event was canceled in 2020 and this year’s event postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to treasurer Matthew Scarpelli, the DelFest Foundation has contributed more than $850,000 to Allegany County charities.
“We were very excited to partner with these two charities so that field vending sales on Memorial Day could provide direct help to the nonprofit community, in addition to the economic impact of a big crowd in downtown Cumberland for the event,” he said.
