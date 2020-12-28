KEYSER, W.Va. — Luke McKenzie, Mineral County emergency services director, was approved by the certification commission during the November review meeting to receive the certified emergency manager credential.
The CEM designation is the highest honor of professional achievement available from the International Association of Emergency Managers, which has in its membership more than 6,000 emergency managers representing professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters.
