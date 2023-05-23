OAKLAND — American Legion Post 71 will hold a Memorial Day parade in downtown Oakland on May 29 at 10:30 a.m.
The parade will start on Liberty Street and continue to Second Street, up Alder Street, making a right on Third Street. The route will then turn left at Oak Street near Veterans Park and then another left on Fifth Street where the parade will end at the Oakland Cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony.
James Marchinke, past commander of the American Legion, Department of Maryland, will be the speaker and an unveiling for the Oakland Honors Veteran Banner Program will take place. Families will be able to honor a member who served in the armed forces by buying a banner with a photo of the veteran and information on years of service. The banners will be hung in the downtown area through Veterans Day.
The Oakland Cemetery Monuments Restoration Committee will attend the ceremony. The committee was established in 2020 and has been working to examine and identify stones, monuments and markers that have deterioration or damage.
For questions about the parade, contact Rob Heilig at 301-616-5698.
