Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Alice (of Wonderland) fell down a hole while chasing a White Rabbit. When she landed, she found herself in a long corridor lined with doors. She tried to open each door and finally found a knob that would turn. The doorway was so tiny that she could not squeeze through it, so she drank potions and ate magic mushrooms to change her size. A piece of mushroom finally made her small enough to squeak through the miniscule opening, where she caught just a glimpse of the White Rabbit — and off she went again.
Researching our mining history often mimics this tale; and although I have not spotted any white rabbits lately, I did fall down a hole while chasing a coal miner named William (Louis) Reese. Attached to one of the “doors” at the bottom was a tiny notice from the Frostburg Mining Journal of May 12, 1877: “An indefinite report reaches us that a miner named William Reese, age 45, was killed by a fall of coal in a mine near Franklin on Wednesday, May 9th.” The knob on that door did not turn.
The knobs on the doors to Ancestry.com, Find A Grave and several other sources also would not turn. Finally, I stumbled upon a New York passenger list dated June 20, 1871. Elizabeth Rees, a 35-year-old mother from Wales, was on the Ship Wisconsin with her children, Lewis and Mary. I had opened Elizabeth’s “door” not knowing what I would find.
While chasing the rabbit, Alice met a lazy Cheshire Cat reclining in a tree. Attached to the tree were road signs pointing in various directions. Alice asked the Cheshire Cat which road to take to find the White Rabbit; he grinned and pointed several ways. My dilemma was the same: the signs read Rees, Rhes, Reece, Reese, William, Louis and Lewis; oh my, which path to follow? I found the 1871 census record for Brecknockshire, Wales; Elisabeth Rees was listed with her husband, William, and two children, Lewis and Mary. Alice’s White Rabbit was my coal miner — and I had a chair at the Tea Party.
William was born in Bricon, Wales, around 1835. He married Elizabeth Jones; they became parents when their first child, Lewis, was born on Nov. 19, 1863. A daughter, Mary Ann, arrived on Oct. 1, 1865.
William likely left Wales soon after the 1871 census was taken; his wife and children joined him in Allegany County a few months later. They established their new home in Westernport, where William was employed as a coal miner. Elizabeth and the children assimilated into their new community; the children attended school and found new playmates. Another daughter, Margaret, was welcomed in 1873. Despite missing their family and friends in Wales, the family seemed content in their new surroundings.
Contentment turned to adversity on May 9, 1877, when William Reese was fatally injured in the Baltimore and Hampshire Mine by a fall of coal. It is believed that he could not hear the cracking of the coal above because he was “somewhat deaf.” William was buried in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Westernport (now Philos Cemetery) on May 10. Elizabeth, like all other miner’s widows, wondered how she would support herself and her children, ages 14, 12 and 4. Son Lewis provided the answer; he went to work and took on the daunting task of supporting a family of four at the age of 14. Three years later that support was interrupted when Lewis was injured in the same mine. He was driving two cars into the mine on the first run of the day; the first car was carrying six men. As Lewis passed from the rear of the cars to the front, he slipped and fell under the first car, suffering internal injuries; thankfully, his injuries were not fatal.
Lewis Reese married Lavenia E. Dennison in 1877, and they moved to Lonaconing, where two children were born. Lewis worked as a saloon keeper for the next 20 years or so before moving to Pennsylvania. He died at the age of 56 in McKeesport Hospital on Feb. 18, 1920.
Alice’s White Rabbit, for whom she searches endlessly, is said to represent her spark of curiosity and her quest for knowledge. We understand that quest; and researching our mining history can sometimes be as chaotic as the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
