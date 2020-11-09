Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Family Patriarch Joseph Mills was born at Handsworth, Staffordshire, England, on March 24, 1837. Joseph emigrated to America in 1856, and five years later, on May 2, 1861, he married Mount Savage native Miss Catherine Dean.
Joseph found work as a miner at the Georges Creek Coal and Iron Co.’s No. 16 Mine in Lonaconing. The mine was located on the opposite side of the valley from the present location of Georges Creek Elementary School in Knapps Meadow, not far from where the Buffalo Coal Co. later operated a strip mine. Georges Creek No. 16 was situated directly above the company’s Dug Hill Mine, which worked the Big Vein coal seam. In 1909, the mine inspector declared the No. 16 mine to be “one of the best small vein mines in the county.”
On Friday, Sept. 9, 1910, Joseph Mills was working in the No. 16 Mine when he was struck in the eye by a piece of coal. The injury caused the loss of his eye and precipitated an abscess of the brain. Joseph died at his home on Big Vein Hill in Lonaconing, three months later, on Dec. 28, 1910. The Mills family was held in high esteem in the community, as evidenced by Joe’s Cumberland Evening Times’ obituary, which stated that “Joseph Mills was a hard-working man who raised a large family comfortably on the wages of a coal miner, and was always willing and able to help a neighbor in distress. He was one of Lonaconing’s oldest and most respected citizens.” Joseph Mills left behind four sons, six daughters, 43 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Joseph’s wife, Catherine, had preceded him in death on New Year’s Day of 1908, three years earlier almost to the day. In her obituary it was written that “the deceased was a good woman in every sense of the word. She reared a large family in the way that they should go, and they have not strayed from it. The Mills family are old residents of Lonaconing and are good people, every one.”
Joseph Thomas Mills, son of Joseph and Catherine, was employed as a night watchman for the B&O Railroad. On March 13, 1920, his 49th birthday, Joseph Thomas Mills was killed when he was run over by a locomotive at Red Rock, near Piedmont.
Following what appeared to be a family tradition, Joseph Thomas’ two sons (Joseph H. Mills and James Oscar Mills) each chose to name a son Joseph. These two Joseph Mills — first cousins — were killed in the same Pine Hill Mine in Gilmore, six years apart. On April 17, 1935, a fall of roof coal killed 35-year-old Joseph Mills, son of James Oscar Mills. On March 31, 1941, 47-year-old Joseph Mills, son of Joseph H. Mills, was killed in an accident that was almost identical in nature to the one that killed his cousin six years earlier.
Within 30 years, four members of the same family, all named Joseph Mills, died in work-related accidents; three of them worked in the underground coal mines. The Georges Creek Iron & Coal Co.’s No. 16 Mine, where family patriarch Joseph Mills’ accident happened in 1910, was only one-half mile from the Pine Hill Mine, where Joseph’s two great-grandsons by the same name died in 1935 and 1941. Two Miner Recollections in Volume 1 recall the Mills family ancestry, which is steeped in coal mining history. The 1910 injury that patriarch Joseph Mills sustained occurred more than three months prior to his death. As a result, he was not listed among the fatal accidents in the 1910 Annual Report of The Mine Inspector and he was not included in our prior Recollections. Our committee, unaware of his death when we published our prior Recollections, is proud to record Joseph’s story and document his connection to our George’s Creek mining history.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
