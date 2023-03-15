Mineral Couny sets cleanup
KEYSER, W.Va. — County United Way and the Mineral County Commission will partner for a county cleanup and beautification event April 21-24.
Organizers are seeking project applications, volunteers and donations. An opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. April 21 at Brooks Park. Larenim Park and Barnum cabins will be the focus April 22. Individuals, business and community groups are encouraged to assist with projects throughout the community.
The deadline to apply is March 31. For more information about participating, volunteering or making contributions, contact Katie Gattens, kgattens@gmail.com or 301-707-3065.
