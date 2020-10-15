KEYSER, W.Va. — The body cameras approved by Mineral County commissioners for purchase by the county sheriff’s office during Tuesday’s meeting will heighten accountability all around, officials say.
Commissioners unanimously approved the $97,000 purchase during their regular business meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Richard Lechliter said Thursday that the first payment for the cameras won’t come due until next August, giving the board ample time to incorporate it into the budget for the next fiscal year. Additionally, the purchase will be repaid in installments over the course of five years rather than in a lump sum.
“The way that our country and world is now, we really felt that this is needed on both sides of the situation,” Lechliter said. “It’s needed for accurate prosecution so that when officers have a situation they can record what’s going on, and includes the conversation as well as visualizes what’s happening. But on the other side of things, if there is any problem it would pick up on that as well. It’s a way of being accountable to ensure that we perform properly.”
During the meeting, Lechliter noted, county prosecuting attorney F. Cody Pancake voiced his support for the purchase, saying it would provide further evidence for use in prosecution that allows them to confirm one party’s word against another’s.
As a general example cited during the meeting, Lechliter said, there was a recent incident in the county where a camera in a patrol car caught an incident between an officer and an accused person. It was “very fortunate” that the camera was there in that instance, Lechliter said, because there were two different accounts given.
The camera captured the incident, Lechliter said, “and in this case, we’re glad the officers were the ones with the correct story.”
“But that’s the kind of thing where either way the cameras will definitely make it more clear what’s right and what’s wrong,” he added. “It helps the prosecution, but it also protects the citizens in case there’s some kind of inappropriate activity.”
Lechliter said commissioners gave the sheriff’s department authorization to proceed with the purchase immediately, and expects the cameras will be received and put into use in the coming months.
The board also held the first reading for a revised building safety ordinance intended specifically to address dilapidated properties, Lechliter said. A second reading will be held during the next public meeting. While a public hearing won’t be held, it’s available for review in both the clerk and commission offices, he said.
“It basically updates the old one we had that was about 15 years old,” Lechliter said. It also incorporates language and updates from 2017, and will hopefully make it easier for the county to enforce compliance with orders directed at blighted properties, he said.
The ordinance won’t affect yards or surrounding property, but buildings that create a health or safety hazard, Lechliter said.
The county commission will meet again on Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
