FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A brand new extension to the hog barn at the Mineral County Fairgrounds stands in memory of a beloved member of the community.
Brad (Robert Bradley) Hollingsworth died unexpectedly from a heart attack in November 2019 at the age of 48.
He had been serving as hog superintendent for the fair, and many improvements in that area can be attributed to his efforts, according to people who knew him.
Joyce Turner, a resident of Hartmansville, worked with Hollingsworth for many years at the fair. Turner has grandchildren showing animals at the fair, and now only helps with paperwork, she said.
“We’ve become a family here,” Turner said. “It’s generational.
“Years ago, the hog barn was chaos,” Turner said. “Hogs can’t be led on a rope.”
Hollingsworth came up with a plan to separate the hog barn from the show area by building a divider and chute for the hogs. “It just took the chaos out of it,” she said.
“Brad loved the pigs and he loved the kids,” Turner said. “He helped get the kids here and their projects, and on to the sale.”
“He was a heck of a guy. You would have loved his personality. He made every kid feel important,” said Stacey Huffman, WVU Extension agent for Mineral County.
Labor for the barn extension was provided by members of the Mineral County Fair Board, Huffman said.
Purchase of the building materials was made possible through numerous donations from business and individuals throughout the community, including a significant contribution from Dominion Power, where Hollingsworth had been employed, said Julie Sions, agriculture teacher at the Mineral County Technical Center.
The Mineral County Youth Livestock Association administered all the donations from the community, Sions said.
“He was well mannered and was always willing to help,” said Keegan Robinson, a recent graduate of Keyser High School and fair participant. Robinson and Hollingsworth were fellow members of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.
“Even though his own kids didn’t show (farm animals), he would come down here, he brought his own camper and stayed all week,” said BillieJo Bane, a student at Keyser High School.
Sions explained why the newly built space for hogs is still empty. “This year, we’re down in numbers. Because of COVID, we didn’t need more space — but we will,” she said.
Also newly purchased in Hollingsworth’s memory is a new set of scales to be used primarily for weighing hogs, Sions said.
