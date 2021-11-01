KEYSER, W.Va. — Another Mineral County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials said Monday, raising the county’s pandemic toll to 116.
The latest death was a 74-year-old man.
Cases in the county have been on the decline in recent weeks. There were 107 active cases Monday and there have been 4,657 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the county had a positivity rate Sunday of 7.83% and 38.23 infection rate per 100,00 population.
