KEYSER, W.Va. — Kimberly Nester, a middle and high school Spanish teacher from Mineral County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Above and Beyond Award for February, which recognizes the excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.
Nester was honored March 1 at Keyser Middle School. She received a monetary award and a Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight from WVPB Education Director Maggie Holley.
Nester was nominated by her husband and colleague, Tommy Nester, who described how she immerses her students into the Spanish language daily. He said Kimberly engages students through projects, games, and music. Students also connect on an emotional level, building ofrendas to honor a deceased loved one while learning about Mexican traditions.
Kimberly Nester said the best thing about teaching is forming strong relationships with her students. She described how students have her class for two years and the course credit follows them into high school.
“I use a lot of different things to keep the students engaged,” she said. “I integrate technology, study the culture and show the students that I am not afraid to be goofy.”
Each month, a panel of judges selects one state teacher to receive the award.
