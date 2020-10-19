Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The Salem Witch Trials took place in Massachusetts in 1692. Of the 200 people accused, 30 were found guilty; 14 women and 5 men were hanged due to the mass hysteria within the community. One man, Corey Giles, was pressed to death for his supposed sin. Giles was restrained on the hard ground of an open field and a wide board or door was placed across his chest. For three days the townspeople placed large rocks atop the board, which gradually restricted Mr. Giles’ ability to breathe. He finally succumbed by suffocation.
By the time Thomas Samuel Harris, age 6, arrived in this country from Wales in 1851, the Salem Witch Trials were long forgotten. Thomas’s father, William Harris, was a minister in many of the Methodist Churches in the area. Thomas married Miss Annie Alexander; their marriage produced nine children, seven of whom lived to adulthood. Although boys often chose the same occupation as that of their father, Thomas was not called to the ministry.
Instead, he was the mail clerk for the B&O Railroad for a time before his switch to the coal industry; during his last 20 years of employment he served as manager of the Burton Coal Mines in Franklin.
Thomas and Annie’s son, Thomas Albert Harris Sr., chose to take his father’s path and become a coal miner. Thomas A. Sr. and his wife, Katherine Stakem Harris, parented three children: Thomas A. Harris Jr., a little firecracker born on the Fourth of July in 1908; Josephine born in 1913; and Anna Louise born in 1916.
Thomas A. Jr. had a late entry into the workforce. He was listed as unemployed on the census records of 1920 and 1930. By 1940, he was working as a laborer on the county roads; he was a boarder in the home of Alwilda Laupert, which was a financial help to the widow and her two children, Edward and Catherine, ages 8 and 6. Thomas A. Jr.’s World War II draft registration of Oct. 16, 1940 indicates that he left laboring on the roads and chose laboring in the coal mines.
On Dec. 28, 1944, Thomas A. Harris Jr. was working with Bernard Kenny in the Cross Fuel Co. Mine on Kolberg’s Hill in Westernport.
The portion of the mine in which the two men were working was only 5 feet high. Harris, at 6-foot-1, had to work “bent over.” At 1:20 in the afternoon a fall of roof rock hit Thomas Harris on the back, knocking him to the hard surface below, pinning him.
With no thought of his own safety, Bernard Kenny, a married man with five children, attempted the Herculean task of lifting the huge rock off of his buddy with an iron rail; but at 165 pounds and only 5-feet-9 the effort proved to be formidable. County Medical Examiner, Dr. Linnie Corson, reported that Harris died from asphyxiation within two minutes of being crushed. The office added that “the rocks created pressure on Harris’ back and prevented him from breathing.”
As our “Recollections” series expands, so does our list of rescuers who ignored their own safety, dug through fallen debris, and pried up hunks of rock. Miners inhaled coal dust and coughed it back up from their lungs until their unfortunate co-worker was saved, or their body recovered.
The hero in this “Recollection” was Bernard Aloysius Kenny.
Born Oct. 13, 1899 in Elk Garden, West Virginia, Bernard was the 10th of 11 children born to mine foreman John Joseph Kenny and Mary Veronia Brophy Kenny. By 1910, four of John’s sons were working under his tutelage: Richard, John, Jr., and Frank were digging coal, and Estel (age 13) was employed as a car greaser in the mine. Bernard at age 10, was still at home; his coal mining career would come soon enough.
Bernard Kenny and Marie K. Hudson were joined in holy matrimony on Dec. 18, 1923 in Mineral County. They lived in Westernport, where five children were born. In 1940, their address was listed as Franklin, a mile or so north of Westernport; Bernard did not have far to go to reach the mine on Kolberg’s Hill. When Bernard returned home from the mine on that December day in 1944, the joyous trappings of Christmas were still out and about but there was no joy in his heart. He could only think about his failed attempt to remove the fall of coal from atop his buddy Thomas. Marie and the children tried to comfort him, but there was no consolation; Bernard did not feel heroic.
It took strength and fortitude to reenter the Cross Mine; Bernard did so and continued to work there for many years.
Death by suffocation was quick in the case of miner Thomas A. Harris Jr.; death by suffocation took three days after Corey Giles was found guilty at the Salem Witch Trials.
For Bernard Kenny, his years of suffocating in the mines gradually added up. When age and nightmares finally got the best of him, he left the mines and became the caretaker at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Westernport.
Bernard Kenny died on April 27, 1967 and was laid to rest in the cemetery he had come to know so well.
Our committee would like to thank Carole and Bill Kenny of Westernport for giving us insight into the Kenny family history.
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is a 250-page compilation of stories, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.