FH’s Alijah Metz All-Area defensive lineman
CUMBERLAND — Alijah Metz was one of eight Fort Hill players to be named to nine positions on the 2019 All-Area First Team in football.
Metz was one of three Sentinels chosen on the defensive unit.
He was also one of Fort Hill’s top defenders with 43 solo tackles and 67 assists. He had seven tackles for losses, three sacks and had a fumble recovery.
He was incorrectly identified as Alex Metz in Saturday’s edition.
