CUMBERLAND — More than 10,000 Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The county health department reported Monday that 9,621 (13.7%) of the county’s about 75,000 residents have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Another 592 residents (.8%) have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At least 16,683 residents have received at least one vaccination, health officials said. That accounts for 23.7% of the county population, compared to the state average 27.3%.
Maryland enters Phase 2B of the state vaccination plan Tuesday, which includes those ages 16 and older with specific medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.
Eligible individuals interested in being vaccinated can get on the contact list by completing the vaccine interest form at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
Health officials reported 30 new cases Monday in their first report since Friday. The county’s positivity rate Sunday was 2.96% and its case rate was 9.13 per 100,000 population, both highs since mid-February. Maryland averages were 4.99% and 19.78, respectively.
Outbreak at Keyser High
A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Keyser High School, Mineral County Schools and health officials said Monday.
The three classroom cases were announced in a press release. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases among staff or students from different households within a single core group or classroom over a 14-day period, according to the release.
Contact tracing is underway and those who need to quarantine will be notified, the officials said.
Mineral County has had at least 2,514 COVID-19 cases.
