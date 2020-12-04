CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 cases in Allegany County rose dramatically again Friday, with the county health department reporting 739 newly diagnosed infections and 12 deaths since last reporting figures Wednesday.
The county’s death toll stands at 88, according to health officials, and the cumulative case count was at 3,900. Health officials have reported more than 1,000 cases and more than a dozen deaths since Monday.
In a news release, health officials continued to urge the public to follow health guidelines, including social distancing, wearing face coverings and frequently washing hands.
State breaks record
Maryland reported a record 3,792 COVID-19 cases Friday morning, and also set a record for daily testing volume, with 55,912 tests reported Friday.
The state’s positivity rate was 8%, its highest point since March. Hospitalizations rose to 1,594, up 21 from Thursday.
Garrett County approaching 1,000 cases
Garrett County reported 172 new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising its cumulative total to 969.
Garrett Regional Medical Center reported Friday that eight people with the virus were hospitalized there, and the hospital was at 42% bed capacity.
The county health department offers free testing on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park, located off Bumble Bee Road Between Hart for Animals and the Garrett County Airport.
Allegany County schools
Allegany County Public Schools said Friday that students would remain in a fully-virtual format for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, eight individuals within the school system tested positive for COVID-19 and will complete a required isolation period. In seven of the cases, close contacts were identified, and those people are also required to complete a 14-day quarantine period.
The school system also said the winter sports season would begin Monday, with student-athletes taking part in virtual workouts and practices. In-person activities will begin when health metrics allow.
Quarantine
Considering the burden a 14-day quarantine places on individuals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19.
The options, according to a joint release from the Allegany and Garrett county health departments, raise the risk of further virus transmission. Those who opt for the shorter isolation stints are required to use meticulous masking, distancing and sanitizing for the entire 14-day period, health officials said.
“Western Maryland is currently experiencing a serious surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties. “Opting to shorten quarantine brings increased risks that though small, are real. Individuals should consider the increased risk for possible transmission that goes along with choosing a shorter option. ACHD/GCHD agrees with the CDC that the 14-day quarantine period is the gold standard, and we encourage everyone to meet that standard wherever possible.”
The two new quarantine options apply to people who are close contacts to a confirmed case and who do not have any symptoms. Symptoms can be very mild and similar to colds and allergies, so caution is urged when considering the use of shorter quarantine periods, health officials said.
Option 1: Quarantine for 14 days. The benefit of this option is knowing you are protecting others maximally. The risk of transmitting the virus to others is near zero.
Option 2: Quarantine for 10 days. The benefit of this option is that individuals can return to work and other activities four days sooner. The trade-off is you have a less than 10% chance of transmitting the virus to others.
Option 3: Quarantine for seven days after receiving a negative test day five or later. The benefit of this option is that you can return to work and other activities seven days sooner. The downfall is you have a 5%-12% chance of transmitting the virus to others.
