LAVALE — Devin Holbrook has been named the National Jet Co. Inc. Employee of the Year for 2021.
Holbrook was selected by company employees for his dedication and performance.
After excelling in the Ultra Precision CNC Milling department, Holbrook became the company’s pioneer Laser Micro Machining specialist.
“He is a very dedicated employee with a contagious passion for the industry,” said Sam Griffith, company president.
Holbrook has been with the company for two years and lives in LaVale with his wife Shayna and children Rowan and Sophie.
National Jet is an international leader in micro-hole drilling and precision machining located in LaVale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.