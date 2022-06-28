MCHENRY — Kerry Hawk-Lessard, executive director of Native American Lifelines, will be the speaker for the next Joan Crawford Lecture Series on July 8 at 6 p.m. in the Garrett College auditorium.
Hawk-Lessard will discuss how indigenous identity is too often framed by colonial expectations and assumptions rather than the lived reality of indigenous people. She will examine the ways people consider narratives surrounding indigenous people as they move toward a place of equity and understanding, justice and healing.
Garrett College was named a grant recipient of the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries to sponsor the summer lecture series.
Hawk-Lessard, a descendant of the Shawnee tribe, is an applied medical anthropologist working in urban American Indian health. As the executive director of Native American Lifelines, she and her team work to educate, support, empower and protect native youth.
Faculty created the Joan Crawford Lecture Series in memory of Crawford, who died in 2010 having served the college community for more than 30 years. After her retirement, Crawford was named professor emerita.
For more information, contact jennifer.meslener@garrettcollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.