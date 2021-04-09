CUMBERLAND — Nearly 19% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise locally and across the country.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Friday that 12,232 county residents — about 17.4% of the county’s 75,000 residents — have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine. Another 1,057 people (1.5%), have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.
At least 19,893 county residents have received at least their initial dose of a two-dose shot, according to health department data.
Statewide, more than 3.2 million doses have been administered, and more than 2 million Marylanders have had at least a first dose.
More than 82,000 doses were administered Thursday.
New cases
Allegany County has seen 6,602 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 10 from Thursday, according to county health department data. The county’s positivity rate was 2.26% Thursday compared to the state average of 5.59% and cases per 100,000 were at 11.36 while the state rate was 21.92.
More than 1,800 new cases and 14 deaths were reported statewide Friday.
“Health officials are urging the public not to be lax in maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, frequently washing/disinfecting hands and high-touch surfaces and avoiding social gatherings,” health officials said in a news release.
School cases
Allegany County Public Schools reported Friday five COVID-19 cases among staff members and 14 among students for the week of April 5-9. Close contacts were determined in three staff cases and eight student cases.
The school system had 12 staff members and 211 students quarantined because they were identified either as close contacts to a positive case or had a COVID-like illness.
Walk-up vax appointments
The Hagerstown mass vaccination site offers walk-up, no-appointment vaccinations. About 200 slots are available each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
