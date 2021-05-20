FROSTBURG — Two 16-year-old boys were arrested Thursday on felony animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing a cat at Mount Pleasant Park.
Frostburg Police said they received a report Tuesday of two juveniles injuring a dog near Mount Pleasant Street, but neither the witness, nor officers could locate the animal.
On Wednesday, the dead cat was found at the top of a sliding board at the playground.
"Officers examining the deceased cat observed injuries that appeared consistent with the intentional and malicious infliction of physical harm," said Police Chief Nick Costello. "Police believe the witness initially thought the animal was a dog, but the animal was, in fact, a cat."
The youths were arrested at separate locations and charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, causing animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and trespassing.
They were ordered by the Department of Juvenile Services to home confinement pending court appearances, police said.
Police said playground equipment was cleaned and sanitized and the park is open to the public.
