CUMBERLAND — Construction crews are making progress on a $20 million expansion project for medical cannabis producer Grow West MD.
Located on Kelly Road, the newly expanded greenhouse space will allow the company to hire 100 new employees, which will double its workforce.
Grow West began operations in the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. complex in March 2018 and added a dispensary on Industrial Boulevard in South Cumberland in July 2019.
The company began with 18 employees. With the expansion underway, Grow West has scheduled a job fair for Tuesday at the LaVale Holiday Inn Express from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to fill 21 positions.
The company purchased 11.2 acres of land last year to allow for the addition of a growing facility beside its current operation.
“This expansion will be 3.6 times (increase in production) from what our current operation is,” said William Valois, Grow West CEO. “We are also doubling the capacity indoors, which will be done in the next month or so. Internally, we will be at 30,000 square feet and the rest of the expansion will add 47,000 square feet of cultivation space.”
Andrew Valois, cultivation director, said Grow West’s operation is designed after the top-rated grow systems in the world found in Holland. He said a shortage of medicinal cannabis is being experienced in many states.
“It’s important we can add more medicine to serve the patients,” he said. “It should help fill the shortage in the amount of product that all of the suppliers are bringing to market. There is still a deficit and this should ease it a bit and allow us to ship more to the dispensaries than we are now.”
Jeremy Irons, vice president and project manager for Carl Belt Construction, visited the expansion site on Thursday to update the Valois family on the progress.
“Things are coming along nicely,” said Irons. “We hope the weather continues to cooperate. We hope to be under roof in May and finish sometime in September. They (Grow West) had made it possible for the addition of 100 construction jobs in the area.”
“This is just the beginning,” said William Valois. “We want to expand more in the future. We feel embraced by the community and it has helped us to grow as fast as possible. Cumberland has been good to us and the workforce has been outstanding. People want jobs and they want to work.”
Jobs to be filled Tuesday include cultivation and greenhouse technicians, harvest technicians and skilled packaging technicians. Those hired can earn wages ranging from $16 to $23 an hour as well as benefits.
For more information, visit growwestmd.com.
