CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials have selected 31 area municipalities and nonprofits to receive $1 million in grant awards generated from gaming at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
The county receives 5.5% of revenue generated each year from electronic slot machines at the casino. According to Maryland law, 20% of the revenue must be spent on capital requests from Allegany County municipalities and nonprofits.
“These are dollars that are generated here because of the success of the Rocky Gap Casino Resort,” Jason Bennett, county administrator, said Tuesday. “We are happy to take some of this revenue that comes back to Allegany County and put it out in the community.”
County officials received 34 requests this year. Applications for the grant funds are submitted to the Allegany County Local Development Council for review and recommendation.
Funding awards are based on a variety of factors, including community impact and immediate need.
The amount disbursed this year is $995,378, which accounts for the 20% of total proceeds outlined by law, and some additional unassigned funds from previous years available for discretionary use.
Bennett said most years the amount awarded is between $500,000 and $600,000.
“We had some unspent money from prior years so we had a little bit more to spend and it ended being close to $1 million this year,” he said.
The gaming revenue is disbursed to a variety of nonprofits, fire and rescue companies and scholarship programs.
Groups receiving funds this year were AHEC West, Allegany Allied Arts, Allegany College of Maryland, Allegany County Animal Shelter, Allegany County Historical Society, Allegany Museum, Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services, Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company, Barton Hose Company, Bowman’s Addition Volunteer Fire Department, Camp Hope, CASA of Western Maryland, County United Way, Cumberland Cultural Foundation, Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, Embassy Theatre Corp., Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation, Friends Aware, Frostburg Palace Theatre, Greenway Avenue Stadium Committee, Humpty Dumpty Learning Center, Mountainside Baroque, Old Town Community Center, Potomac Fire Company #2, Potomac Valley Athletic Association, Women’s Civic Club, The Salvation Army, town of Barton, town of Midland, Western Maryland Food Bank and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
The grant awards range from $1,200 to just over $100,000.
“The entire idea is to keep the money local and let’s benefit the county from the good things that are happening here,” said Bennett.
Allegany County saw an an increase in the allotment from 3.75% to 5.5% beginning in 2022. It had been receiving 3.75% of the gambling proceeds since the allocation was instituted in 2014. However, the Maryland General Assembly voted to increase the percentage to 5.5% to be in line with other Maryland counties that receive proceeds from gambling entities in their jurisdiction.
