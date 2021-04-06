CUMBERLAND — As many as 25 downtown businesses are expected to receive financial relief following approval of $55,000 in state economic recovery grants.
News of the funding was disclosed at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the mayor and City Council.
The source of the grant funding is the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative which extends help to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The City Council voted to accept the $55,461 and make awards to the downtown businesses that applied for the funding.
“The DDC (Downtown Development Commission) really drove this application,” said Jeff Rhodes, city administrator. “It will be able to help 25 downtown businesses with things like rent, mortgage payments, utilities and payroll and COVID-related measures. That is good for our downtown businesses. We thank Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the DDC, for her work on this.”
“This money is for Main Street Maryland communities throughout the state,” said Kelleher. “Everyone who applied is getting something. We had a committee that read the applications. The least amount anyone receives is $1,000 and it goes up from there. Most people applied for rent and payroll. They can also use it for anything that will help keep them safer under COVID protocol.”
In other news from the meeting, the city is investing $571,000 into the water supply infrastructure at the Koon Dam in Pennsylvania. The city water supply is drawn from water behind lakes Koon and Gordon in Bedford County.
City officials accepted the bid from Carl Belt, Inc. for concrete repairs at the site in the estimated lump sum cost of $571,330, for necessary repairs at the Koon Dam structure to include patching large spalls on the spillway and replacing approximately 5,000 square feet of deteriorated sidewalk along the bridge.
“This is one of our major assets at the water filtration system,” said Bobby Smith, city engineer. “This project includes structural repairs to that dam. Further repairs will be needed in the future, but this will allow us to replace the suspended sidewalk at the location. This is the third phase of repairs and there may be a fourth. This is a really important project to extend the useful life of that structure which we want to further rehabilitate in the future.”
Cumberland, after years of battling unsanitary drinking water, went online with the Pennsylvania water supply in 1932. Then-Mayor Thomas Koon led the effort, despite intense opposition at the time, to establish a clean and reliable supply line from Pennsylvania.
The City Council also announced a $113,600 grant for a local youth center operated by members of the Cumberland Police Department. The Allegany Youth Enrichment Program obtained the former International Beauty Academy building at 119 N. Centre St. and is in the process of establishing a youth center which includes physical exercise programs.
Staff with AYEP are continuing to restore the building so they can fully operate in the near future. The funding is made possible by Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding.
