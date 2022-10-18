Cheyenne, a 17-year-old female tiger, reacts as Robert Candy, owner of Tri-State Zoological Park, makes animal sounds during an open house held at the facility in January 2020. The big cat was moved to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, in February 2020, after the zoo lost a court battle with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, who alleged the animals were living in squalid conditions.