CUMBERLAND, Md. — City officials rolled out a new grant offering last week that offers $950,000 for downtown business owners wanting to make upgrades to their properties.
The Downtown Comprehensive Investment Program, which contains funds from the city of Cumberland, Allegany County and state of Maryland, was announced Wednesday by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
“We are excited to announce the grant program and to continue to enhance the downtown business district,” said Matt Miller, CEDC executive director. “These opportunities will further engage the downtown property and business owners, encouraging them to match the investments our partners are already taking on the Baltimore Street Access Project. We are thankful for the collective efforts of all local leaders coming together to make this a possibility.”
Miller said the grant program includes three phases.
Phase 1 is the Downtown Facade Improvement Grant with $400,000 available. The program is designed to assist property owners with rehabilitating the facades of storefront, buildings and mixed-use properties. No match is required for grants up to $7,500. A dollar-for-dollar match is required for grants above $7,500. The grant has a $2,500 minimum and a $100,000 maximum.
Phase 1 also includes technical assistance grants with a total of $20,000 available. The grants are designed to help property owners explore potential development or activation of unused space in their property. The funds can be used for planning, design and feasibility studies. Grants have a $5,000 maximum and require a dollar-for-dollar matching investment.
The application period for the Phase 1 grants is Oct. 17 to Nov. 11.
Phase 2 of the program is the downtown infrastructure upgrade grant with $150,000 available. The grants are designed to assist property owners who desire to install water service upgrades, including fire suppression systems and the wiring of their property for high-capacity broadband fiber. Officials hope this will help reduce a future need to disrupt and excavate when installing the systems after the downtown has been renovated. The grant maximum is $5,000 with no matching funds required.
A $15 million renovation of the downtown mall, including replacing underground utility lines, reinstalling Baltimore Street through the mall and creating a new streetscape, is expected to begin in the spring.
Phase 2 also includes residential development grants with a total of $350,000 available. Grants are designed for developing market rate residential units, with the idea to increase residents into the downtown to promote economic activity. The minimum grant is $5,000 and the maximum is $100,000 with all grants requiring a dollar-for-dollar match.
The application period for Phase 2 runs from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10.
Phase 3 is the Business Attraction Grant, which becomes available on Mar. 6, 2023. The program is designed to assist new and expanding businesses with rental reimbursement for locating their business or service in the downtown. The total amount available for the program is $30,000 with the grant amounts based on the business location and scope of operation.
For more details and to apply for these programs, please visit www.choosecumberland.org.
