CUMBERLAND — A new AAA poll indicates that Maryland drivers are still planning road trips this summer, as evidenced by recent holiday travel. Travelers are, however, adjusting their daily driving habits as well as their travel plans and budgets to offset still higher than usual gas prices.
AAA forecasted that a record 42 million people would hit the roads for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including nearly 880,000 Marylanders.
“There is no overstating the pent-up demand and desire to travel in the wake of the COVID pandemic,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
“Despite higher gas prices, a new AAA poll suggests that while some may be discouraged from traveling, those who still want to get away are simply cutting back in other ways.”
The new AAA poll of Maryland drivers points to three ways they are saving money.
Almost 65% of Maryland drivers say they have adjusted their daily driving behaviors because of gas prices. This is up almost 20% from November when the average price of gas in Maryland was closer to $3.36 per gallon.
Of those cutting back, 45% say they are consolidating or running fewer errands and more than 50% say they are limiting their driving any way they can.
Only 40% of Maryland drivers say they typically commute to work.
Of those who commute, about 20% say they are working from home more often.
About 10% say they carpool or ride share to work more often.
Slightly more than 5% say they are taking public transportation more often.
“Interestingly, of those who do commute, more than 65% say gas prices have not changed their commuting behavior at all,” Ali said.
Approximately 65% of Maryland drivers making summer travel plans say gas prices have factored in to their planning.
Of those planning to travel this summer:
- About a third say they are taking fewer trips because of gas prices.
- Almost 15% say they are taking shorter trips because of gas prices.
- Nearly 20% say they are adjusting their travel budget for dining or lodging because of gas prices.
- 35% indicate gas prices have not been a consideration.
