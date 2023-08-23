FROSTBURG, Md. — After 63 years, the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament is on indefinite hiatus, officials with Wamba Caravan #89 of the International Order of Alhambra announced Wednesday.
The announcement was released exclusively to the Times-News on Tuesday.
The decision came after months of discussion following the 61st iteration — no tournament was held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — of the tournament, which was held March 9-11 at Frostburg State University.
One of the reasons for the stoppage of the tournament, according to Wamba Carvan officials, is related to production costs, both in the costs associated to hold the tournament and the hours it takes for volunteers to plan and run the three-day event.
Wamba Caravan officials also cited the rapidly-changing landscape of high-school basketball, more postseason events, state athletic association regulations and school scheduling philosophies that made it more difficult to secure an eight-team field that led to its decision.
Just in March, nationally-ranked Paul VI had to turn down an invite due to only being allowed to participate in three postseason tournaments. The regular-season Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions played in the WCAC tournament and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament before accepting an invite to GEICO Nationals.
The Alhambra also had a frequent ACIT participant from the Baltimore Catholic League decline an invite to the 2023 tournament.
“With the support of the local community, our sponsors, and scores of dedicated volunteers, the ACIT grew to reach incredible heights thanks to legendary schools, players and coaches over the years,” Wamba Caravan Sir Noble Alex Brant, co-chairman of the tournament, said.
“With the leadership of general chairmen Joseph Divico and Joseph Carter, what began as the idea for a community fundraiser rose to national prominence and provided a lifetime of memories for fans and everyone involved with the event,” Brant said. “The members of Wamba Caravan #89 are grateful for those memories and the resources they raised for those in special need of support.”
While being a major attraction to high school basketball fans in Western Maryland, the ACIT was also one of two major charitable fundraising events held each year by Wamba Caravan #89.
The tournament held similar status to the Hooley Plunge, which is the largest single-day fundraising event in Allegany County, according to Wamba Caravan #89 officials.
Over the last 19 years, the Hooley Plunge has raised over $1.8 million for local programs supporting the developmentally disabled over the last 19 years.
The majority of ACIT proceeds were donated to programs and institutions such as the Special Olympics, the Pratt Program at Bishop Walsh School, the Brandenberg Center, Friends Aware Inc., New Hope, Inc., Boy Scout Troop 89 and other programs to assist the developmentally disabled.
In 2004, the Joseph F. Divico Memorial Seminar was established with ACIT proceeds at Frostburg State University, which was for teachers of special needs children and for other programs to benefit the developmentally disabled on local and international levels.
Another portion of the proceeds from the annual tournament went toward activities of the International Order of Alhambra which, through its Endowment Fund, supports charitable activities for the benefit of the developmentally disabled.
Even without the annual tournament Brant said, “Wamba Caravan #89 will continue to invest resources into the local community, and the organization is actively considering additional opportunities to raise resources and awareness for those in need.”
One of the longest-running postseason boys basketball tournaments, the 2023 ACIT was won by DeMatha, a storied WCAC program from Hyattsville that won the Alhambra a record 27 times, including the last four.
Over the years, the ACIT hosted over 85 teams from 10 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, with over 100 alumni who went on to play Division I college basketball and several players who starred in the NBA, such as Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Lowry, Danny Ferry and Adrian Dantley.
“The Caravan would like to thank the local community,” Brant added, “our partner conferences throughout the ACIT’s history — the Baltimore Catholic League, Philadelphia Catholic League and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference along with the participating schools, teams — including those from Utah and Canada — and especially the dedicated present and past members of the Caravan for decades of support. Without this, the ACIT would truly not have been possible.”
While this could be a permanent hiatus, Wamba Caravan #89 will consider bringing back the ACIT under various formats, including the possibility of an in-season showcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.