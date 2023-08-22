CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland has been awarded a $187,500 federal grant to offset the cost of the $2.6 million renovation of the campus’ Zimmer Theatre.
News of the latest grant was announced in a press release from the offices of Rep. David Trone and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.
“It’s exciting to see that the Community Project Funding we fought to include in the FY22 government funding package is now officially delivered to Western Maryland,” Trone said in the release. “By revamping this community theatre, we are increasing educational and workforce training opportunities for everyone in Allegany County. This project is about more than rebuilding a theatre; it’s about increasing economic opportunities for the next generation.”
The $2.6 million renovation includes new audio and visual equipment, acoustic ceiling clouds for enhanced sound, new seating and American with Disabilities Act access.
“It’s going to be a great resource for the college as well as the community,” David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations, said. “Between this grant, other grants and private donations, it’s been an incredible partnership with many different sources of funds to come together to make this project become a reality.”
Jones said the project is already nearing completion and is expected to be finished in mid-October.
“Every community in Maryland has a story to tell,” Cardin said in the release. “Renovating this theatre will provide an economic boost and cultural hub for Allegany County residents to explore their interests, passions and career opportunities within the comfort of their community. Team Maryland continues to collaborate in an unprecedented way to deliver federal resources that directly support local needs and priorities.”
“These federal dollars will support much-needed renovations to a community landmark that both brings people together and spurs local economic opportunity,” Van Hollen said.
The Zimmer Theatre has not received updates to its lighting or rigging since it was established in the early 1970s. The theater can increase community patron usage and add state-of-the-art equipment to better support the college’s multimedia technology program, Jones said.
