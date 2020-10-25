CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation announced that the following first-time college students have received scholarships to attend ACM: Ciera Amoruso, Westernport; Alyvia Biser, Westernport; Salee Blank, Frostburg; Kassidy Bothwell, Barton; Kyleigh Bothwell, Barton; McKenna Bowman, Barton; Shaelyn Brady, Cumberland; Trenton Buskirk, Frostburg; Emily Carbaugh, Frostburg; Austin DeBlock, Cumberland; Nathan Fazenbaker, Westernport; Jackson Glisan, LaVale; Hannah Greely, Cumberland; Taylor Hillegas, LaVale; Chloe Hinkle, Cumberland; Lily Johnson, Lonaconing; Benjamen Judy, Cumberland; Madison Kirkpatrick, Cumberland; Kailey Leith, Cumberland; Leah Maffley, Frostburg; Miah McKenzie, Lonaconing; Hemi Miller, Corriganville; Alexa Moore, Cumberland; Donna Morgan, Frostburg; Carissa Oates, Westernport; Olive Ours, Frostburg; Noah Peterson, Cresaptown; Gabrielle Salas, Cumberland; Haylei Salonish, Cumberland; Lydia Shepherd, Cumberland; Peyton Smith, Frostburg; Samantha Snyder, Westernport; Devon Spiker, Frostburg; Logan Whetzel, Cumberland; Danielle Wildesen, Westernport; Kailee Wilson, Lonaconing; Aisa Wrights, Cumberland; and Courtney Yaeger, Frostburg.
Gilpin freshman scholarships are given to graduates of high schools located in Allegany County who have demonstrated exemplary scholastic potential by earning at least a 3.5 GPA at the end of their junior or senior years of high school. The awards are restricted to first-time college students who have selected to begin their studies full-time at ACM within two years of their high school graduation.
