CUMBERLAND — With fall sports set to get underway in Allegany County on Friday, Allegany County Public Schools announced the capacity limits at sporting events.
For outdoor sporting events, attendance will be capped at the lesser of 50% capacity or 250 people. At indoor events, attendance cannot exceed the lesser of 50% capacity or 100 people.
All participating athletes will receive two tickets for both home and away games. If extra tickets are available, each school will determine whether they will be put up for sale to the public.
Football gets underway with the first game of the season at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Friday afternoon. Volleyball begins the following week on March 9, while boys and girls soccer starts March 22 and cross country begins March 23.
