CUMBERLAND — Local and state representatives are developing plans to provide career counseling and workforce training for displaced workers impacted by the closure of Hunter Douglas.
Various agencies from the Maryland Department of Labor to the Western Maryland Consortium, as well as Allegany College of Maryland, will be coordinating to offer assistance to the workers who are losing their jobs.
“Plant closures are something that’s difficult to hear,” said David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations at ACM. “We will be working very closely with Allegany County Economic Development and the other agencies to help in whatever way we can.”
“It was very sad to see what’s happening,” said Becky Ruppert, interim dean of continuing education and workforce development. “I hate it when plants leave or close. But we are ready and willing to help train. We have already reached out to the county and the Western Maryland Consortium.”
The consortium offers job training and placement in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
Jones said the college will offer continuing education and workforce development training at the Western Maryland Works Makerspace in LaVale.
The makerspace was constructed in 2020 and is outfitted with equipment to offer training in machining, welding, 3D printing and industrial maintenance.
“We are all putting our heads together to see what we can do,” Ruppert said. “We want to be there for people who need our services.”
ACM mobilized in May 2019 when the announcement was made that the Verso paper mill in Luke was shutting its doors, impacting nearly 700 workers. Within a few weeks, numerous agencies joined to offer a job fair held at the Bruce Outreach Center in Westernport.
Officials with the Allegany County One-Stop Job Center and the Maryland Job Service and Unemployment Insurance Office as well as staff from West Virginia’s unemployment office attended that event. Employers attending included Northrup Grumman, Kraft Heinz, American Woodmark, Berry Plastics, Cintas Corp., ClosetMaid, Webstaurant Store, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Proctor & Gamble.
Jason Bennett, Allegany County administrator, said the process for Hunter Douglas workers is getting started.
“We will certainly make sure that the Hunter Douglas employees have access to both workforce training opportunities and job fairs to get them transitioned to new jobs,” said Bennett. “We met with Hunter Douglas reps this morning to start that process and will have many more details in the days and weeks ahead as plans materialize.”
Ruppert said ACM trained more than 70 people from the Verso-owned Luke paper mill in credit courses and workforce continuing education.
“Some may go out of town, some switch careers entirely and some may seek training the fields they are already in,” said Ruppert. “But we are in a holding pattern now to see what kind of help they are going to get.”
Former paper mill employees were ultimately eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance, which offers financial help and training to workers displaced due to foreign trade. Ruppert said it is unclear if Hunter Douglas employees would be eligible for that program.
“We are here to provide support for this transition during difficult times,” said Jones. “Even going back to Kelly-Springfield and Bayliner (closures), ACM was one of the first to provide the training and give them some hope when they needed it.”
Jones said the ACM Welcome Center is fully staffed five days a week and can be reached at 301-784-5005.
