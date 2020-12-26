CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is urging customers to take action on a critical vehicle recall in order to keep all residents safe on Maryland roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, tens of millions of vehicles with Takata air bags have recalls that have not been addressed. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause the air bags to explode when deployed. Such explosions have caused injuries and even deaths.
MVA recently sent correspondence to Maryland vehicle owners with outstanding Takata air bag recalls to urge them to take immediate action. Manufacturers have been contacting customers directly. To check if a vehicle is part of the recall, visit www.airbagrecall.com and enter the Vehicle Identification Number or license plate number. Impacted vehicles are eligible for free repairs.
“I cannot stress enough how urgent this airbag recall is for all drivers,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Unfortunately, this defect has already had deadly consequences, so taking this seriously could make a lifesaving difference for you, your family and other drivers traveling the roads with you.”
In April 2018, Maryland became the first state in the nation to launch a vehicle safety recall program to inform drivers of potentially lifesaving recalls through regular registration renewal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.