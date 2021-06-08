CUMBERLAND — An airplane that took off Tuesday afternoon from the Mexico Farms Airport crashed a short time later near the airport, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The experimental aircraft crashed about 4 p.m., according to radio transmissions. The pilot reportedly walked from the crash site by trail to the Bierman Drive area. The extent of his injuries was unclear.
The incident was first reported to the Allegany County 911 Center about 9:20 p.m.
The plane was located about 10:15 p.m. after a search by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter, deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters using all-terrain vehicles.
Further information was not immediately available.
