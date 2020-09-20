CUMBERLAND — Al-Gar Federal Credit Union merged with Chessie Federal Credit Union effective Aug. 1.
Al-Gar, which was based in Cumberland, served over 3,000 members across Maryland and West Virginia with assets of $33 million.
“We are very excited to welcome Al-Gar FCU’s members into our family,” Richard Daugherty, president/CEO of Chessie FCU, said. “Al-Gar FCU was a great credit union run by Todd Riggleman, their president/CEO, and their board of directors.”
Al-Gar operated two branches: one on Paca Street in Cumberland and one on Bishop Murphy Drive in Frostburg.
Daugherty said Chessie wanted to put a branch location on the West Side of Cumberland and in Frostburg and that has been accomplished with the merger.
The merger offers members the advantages of more locations, stronger e-services, technology, surcharge free ATMS and shared branch locations nationwide.
Following the merger, Chessie Federal Credit Union has 32,000 members and $340 million in assets. Chessie was selected by Forbes in 2020 as one of the top three credit unions in Maryland and operates nine branches in Cumberland, LaVale and Frostburg and Keyser and Grafton, West Virginia.
For more information on the merger or Chessie FCU, call 301-777-1781, 800-437-1057 or www.chessiefcu.org.
