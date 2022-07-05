I, Craig Alexander, am a candidate to retain my seat as a Judge of the Orphans’ Court for Allegany County. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Allegany County in a professional and compassionate manner as your Judge of Orphans’ Court.
It is an honor and privilege to be serving the citizens of Allegany County as your Judge of the Orphans’ Court. I appreciate the faith and trust placed in me by the Governor by appointing me in January to fill this unexpired term of retired Judge Donna May.
Over this past year, while educating myself and learning the details of this position alongside Chief Judge Ed Crossland and Associate Judge Al Feldstein (who is not running for reelection), I have found that my acquired skills and experience have enhanced my ability to carry out the duties and responsibilities of this office. For almost four years, I worked as an Assistant Legislative Auditor for the State of Maryland. As an auditor I had to read and interpret the Code of Maryland Regulations to determine if state agencies were in compliance with the regulations.
As a Judge of Orphans’ Court, I continue to study the Estates and Trusts volume of the Annotated Code of Maryland to enhance my knowledge of the laws pertaining to the Orphans’ Court.
I retired as Chief Operating Officer at the Thomas B. Finan Hospital Center after 32 years as a State of Maryland employee. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Frostburg State University, and an Associate in Arts degree in Business Administration from Allegany College. I am also a graduate of the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance through the University of Maryland.
I have served 46 years as an active member of the Midland Fire Company which included over 20 years as a Fire Officer with 2 years as Fire Chief. I am currently the Treasurer. I was a Charter member of the George’s Creek Ambulance Service that helped to raise funds and get the service “up and running” in 1977. I was in the original EMT class that manned the ambulance.
I have served the Town of Midland in some capacity for 36 of the last 44 years, including 26 years in elected office; 16 years as Mayor and 10 years on the Council. I am currently the part-time Town Administrator.
Please let family and friends know I’m a candidate, and share our posts on Facebook etc. The Primary Election is July 19. Please vote in the Primary Election.
I would appreciate your vote so that I may continue to serve you as your Judge of the Orphans’ Court for Allegany County. Thank You.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.