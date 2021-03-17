CUMBERLAND — After dropping game one of a doubleheader with Garrett College, 14-5, on Tuesday — the Lakers’ fifth straight win — the Trojans bounced back to take the second leg 5-2.
In the opening contest, Garrett (7-5) capitalized off 13 Allegany (4-5) free passes, and Coby Howatineck had a solid outing in relief to cruise to a nine-run victory.
The Lakers got on the board first in the top of the second inning when catcher Nate Darwin crossed home plate on a wild pitch from ACM right-hander John Dhima, and that set the tone for the rest of his day.
Dhima was wild all afternoon, walking 4 of 5 batters during a stretch in the third frame to put Allegany in a 3-0 hole. He finished with eight free passes and allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings of work, though it did seem the home plate ump was squeezing the zone at times.
Despite his erratic outing, Dhima showed flashes of how lethal his stuff could be, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits.
“Today he was a little off, but they still couldn’t really hit him, “ said coach Mason Heyne, who is filling in for head coach Mike Carter. “The plate umpire was a little tight, but you always have guys like that. He pitched really well, we just have to cut down on the walks and passed balls. I think that game’s a lot closer than it ended.”
ACM mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fourth down 4-0.
Following an RBI walk by Eli Lashley, leadoff man Brendan Brady, who was 2 for 4 in the first game, laced a single to left field to plate two more. JT Stevenson later broke the tie with a two-run base knock to right, giving ACM a 5-4 lead.
Noticing the opposition had all the momentum, Garrett head coach Eric Hallenbeck challenged his guys. “It’s a party now,” he repeated before the top of the fifth.
Although the Lakers were late to the festivities, they blew the roof off with seven runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
“They kind of woke us up a little bit,” Hallenbeck said. “I told them, ‘That’s what energy sounds like.’ Because we didn’t have much of it, but then we did when we scored seven in that inning.
“It’s just a weird game man, you just don’t know. You can’t take it for granted because game-to-game you don’t know how things are going to go.”
Garrett didn’t hit the cover off the ball, but they were patient in the box and took what ACM gave them.
At the top of the order, Quintin Smith went 0 for 3, yet he reached base three times with a trio of walks. Peyton Carr was 0 for 2 — he too picked up three walks.
“Our guys are taught to grind our at-bats out, get the pitch count up if we can,” Hallenbeck said. “Their guy throws the ball well, but he had a bunch of pitches in the third and fourth inning. Then we got in their bullpen and that’s when we broke the game open.”
Juan Pinero had Garrett’s best game at the plate with three singles, and Tanner George had a big two-out single to score a couple in the seven-run fifth.
And as the runs stared popping up on the scoreboard, Howatineck slammed the door on any potential ACM rally.
The right-hander pitched a scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh to pick up the win. Right-handed reliever Thomas Fogle was tabbed with the loss for Allegany.
The Trojans have now lost three game ones in a row.
In the ensuing second contest, Allegany was a different team.
After Garrett took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Allegany started the bottom half of the frame with back-to-back doubles by Dez Johnson and Brady — who was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs in the second game.
Brady moved up to third on a wild pitch, and JT Stevenson scored him on a ground ball to short to put ACM up 2-1.
Left-hander JR Luttrell got the call for the Trojans in game two, and though he doesn’t have nearly the speed or movement that Dhima has at his disposal, he threw strikes and dotted the corners consistently.
Luttrell put in 6 2/3 innings of work, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks, and striking out four to pick up the win. With Luttrell attacking the zone, his defenders stayed engaged behind him.
“Every time JR goes out there we’re in the game,” Heyne said. “Freshman, you put him right in there and then we get some nice plays in the field, which always helps.”
Stevenson threw out a runner at the plate on a bullet from right field to keep it a one-run game, and catcher Robert Fernandez gunned down a would-be base stealer at second from a knee.
And third-baseman Matthew Gonzalez looked like Nolan Arenado at third. He made a sliding pick on a sharp grounder down the left-field line during the third inning, and he replicated it with similar moves throughout the later innings to back up his pitcher.
“We made some really nice plays, and that’s what it takes to win when you’re playing someone like Garrett who is well-coached,” Heyne said.
Then, in the bottom half of the third, Gonzalez belted a middle-of-the-plate meatball by Garrett right-hander Hunter White over the left-field wall for a home run, upping the lead to 3-1.
Gonzalez took a slow trot around the bases to admire his blast, drawing a sarcastic, “Was that a walk-off?” from the Lakers’ bench. Heyne tried to smooth it over with Hallenbeck in the third-base coaching box between innings — to mixed results.
“You won’t see my guys do that, we’ll just leave it at that,” Hallenbeck said. “If they do, you won’t see them back out there. They probably won’t see the field for an extended period of time because that’s not the way you play the game.”
After the dust settled, Garrett got a run back in the fourth before ACM plated two more in the bottom half to make it 5-2. Luttrell then threw 1 2/3 scoreless before Nick Berryman came on for the final out and the save in a bases-loaded jam to strand the winning run at the plate to secure the split.
Allegany is back home today at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader against Cecil.
Garrett faces Delaware Technical Community College on the road on Saturday at noon for a doubleheader.
