CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county remains at 177.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 10:17 pm
CUMBERLAND - Ronald Lee Coffman, 64, passed at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. At Ronnie's request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal funeral service. Full obituary at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
