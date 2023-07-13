CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo opens Friday for eight days of fun for all ages.
There is a $1 entrance fee, but children ages 6 and under enter free. There’s no gate fee if entering before 4 p.m. or on Sunday.
Also Sunday, a wrist ban ticket to let fairgoers on all rides is priced at $15 if you bring three cans of food for the Western Maryland Food Bank. The $15 “Super Passes” are also available through Thursday at all Sheetz and First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union locations.
Getting to the fairgrounds early is a particularly good idea if you’re interested in the 4-H animal judging. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday offer 9 a.m. shows for rabbits, swine and poultry, respectively. Beef is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday and sheep 5 p.m. Wednesday. The livestock sale will be held June 22 at 9 a.m.
If you’re interested in taking home some goodies, the Baked Goods Auction will take place Monday. All cakes and pies and jams and jellies — everything submitted for judging — goes up for sale at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Allegany County Agricultural Expo Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarships to kids that have exhibited at the fair. Last year, over $6,000 was contributed to the fund through the auction.
If you want to submit something for judging and eventual auction, pre-registration closed July 10; however, according to Jody Parrish of the Expo, “You can still bring entries even if you missed the deadline. Bring them before noon Sunday, July 16, and we’ll get you entered.”
Entry forms can be downloaded at https://www.facebook.com/alleganyagexpo/. The forms cover baked goods, quilting, arts and crafts, photography and more. For all the categories, go to alleganycofair.org. The 2023 Fair Book is available there for download, and all the information needed to prepare an entry can be found there, as well as coupons for items at the fair.
The two featured rides this year are not for the faint-hearted. The Banshee coaster rises stories high and whips the riders around corners, right side up and upside down, at speeds close to 70 mph. The Inferno looks like an industrial crane and swings riders high in the air and spins them around.
If you want to experience real carnage, however, there’s a demolition derby onSaturday, or, perhaps, you’d just rather see the gentler monster trucks. Whatever you’re interested in, it’s a synch you might find it at the fair this year, although it’s doubtful that those who built the fairgrounds 99 years ago could have envisioned robots.
The 4-H Robotic Competition takes place at the exhibition hall on Tuesday at 3 p.m. There will also be a hang-gliding demonstration, The Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular, a model railroad display and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. on July 21.
At the grandstand, KIX, led by frontman and Piedmont, West Virginia, native Steve Whiteman plays Monday, Christian rock artist Zack Williams on Tuesday and country music’s Tracy Byrd on Wednesday. Tickets for all shows are available at alleganycofair.org.
On the track, a monster truck show is scheduled Friday at 8 p.m.; the 4-cylinder and mini van demolition derby is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; tractor-truck-semi truck pull July 20 at 7:30 p.m.; 6- and 8-cylinder demolition derby July 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and the mud bog July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
