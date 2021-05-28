CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Fair will return on July 16-24 with free admission to celebrate the 35th anniversary.
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, announced the fair’s return at Thursday’s regular meeting of the board. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are moving ahead with the fair,” said Shade. “We had to make the decision in recent weeks, but now we can announce it. We’re very excited. Because it’s the 35th anniversary there will be free admission. It’s good to be able to save people a little bit of money this year.”
The fair will feature carnival rides, food vendors, concerts, exhibits, pig races, truck pulls, stock car races, fireworks, demolition derbies — including minivans and four-, six- and eight-cylinder vehicles — and rides provided by Reithoffer Shows.
Shade said many of the performers and attractions scheduled for 2020 were able to return, including the musical acts.
Concerts include country singer Josh Turner at 8 p.m. on July 20. Turner’s 2006 breakthrough album, “Your Man,” yielded two number one hits for the singer, including the songs “Your Man” and “Would You Go with Me.” Subsequent albums yielded three more number ones, including “Why Don’t We just Dance,” “All Over Me” and “Time is Love.”
The following evening, July 21 at 8 p.m., the Australian Christian pop duo For King and Country will perform.
“The tickets for the two concerts that require tickets will go live on June 1,” said Shade. “They will be available on the internet. There is something going on every night. So please go out and enjoy it. It’s good to be back to normal.”
