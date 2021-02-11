CUMBERLAND — In honor of the late Dr. Sean McCagh, the Allegany County Board of Commissioners is pledging $3,000 for the Hooley Plunge, which this year will take place on Oct. 23.
Normally held in March, in light of the death of McCagh from COVID-19 on Jan. 31, Hooley Plunge officials have rescheduled the event for Oct. 23 at Rocky Gap State Park.
The county commissioners honored McCagh at Thursday’s meeting of the board at the county complex on Kelly Road.
“Tonight, we wanted to remember a special member of our community, Sean McCagh,” said Dave Caporale, county commissioner. “Allegany County will donate $3,000 to the Hooley Plunge in his name. It was Sean’s vision who started the Hooley Plunge and it has raised over $1.5 million for Special Olympics and other programs for the developmentally disabled.
“The county will also be providing a link (to make donations) on our website. So we ask tonight to honor his memory so together we can keep his hopes and dreams alive in our community. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers.”
McCagh started the fundraiser 17 years ago. The Hooley Plunge features hundreds of people dunking themselves in Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park for charity.
“Sean was a big loss to our community,” said Jake Shade, commission president. “He was someone who deeply cared about Allegany County and our future not only in his words but with his actions. He was someone who was reinvesting and it is a special loss. Our thoughts are with Terri (McCagh, Sean’s wife) and the whole family.
“When they wanted to open the 1812 Brewery (on Mason Road) there were no regulations for a farm/brewery. Sean, (his son) Cory and all of them worked with us and we got the regulations and now it has spurred more. Without them, I don’t know if there will be any breweries in Allegany County. So it is quite a legacy and we’ve seen the outpouring of support that the community has shown since his loss.”
In other news from the meeting, Ramon Rozas III was appointed assistant county attorney. He will work with T. Lee Beeman, lead county attorney.
“Ramon Rozas is licensed in both Maryland and Virginia and he has provided a great deal of assistance to the county and we were quite pleased to see his application,” said Beeman. “He brings a wealth of experience in both civil and commercial matters as part of his representation.”
Rozas said, “I’d like to thank the commissioners and I do look forward to working with Mr. Beeman and hopefully being able to help Allegany County by providing representation.”
The commissioners also voted to approve $155,000 in funding to assist the city of Cumberland in demolishing two properties in the first block of Virginia Avenue. The funding will be used for environmental abatement, site excavation and demolition work for 8-10 Virginia Avenue and for the removal of a wall at the site.
