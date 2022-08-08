CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County officials approved $149,000 in capital grants on Thursday for projects planned by 10 area business owners.
The funding was money left over from the $2 million Invest Allegany program introduced earlier this year and made possible by federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid. The Allegany County Board of Commissioners had $149,000 remaining after awarding more than $1.8 million to 12 recipients in early July.
Jake Shade, county commission president, said the funding should have a big impact in the community.
“I only wish we had more we could give,” said Shade. “I think this funding is really going to help, especially with a lot of these old buildings. I can’t wait to see the results of this investment.”
The county had 40 applicants for the program. With the original 12 awards, the subsequent round of 10 grants brings the total to 22 recipients of funding.
The recipients for the $149,000 in additional funding are Ottaviani’s Tasting Room, $18,000; Buttercup Boutique, $18,000; Katherine James Realty, $18,000; Footprints to Hope, $18,000; Steadfast Properties, $18,000; Fox’s Pizza Westernport, $5,000; Valley View Ventures Frostburg, $18,000; Shoes Diesel Performance Frostburg, $18,000; and Clatter Cafe Frostburg, $18,000.
In other news from the meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to re-authorize property tax credits for 10 community organizations. The tax credits have been extended to the entities for several years in the past with the latest credits approved for the 2023 fiscal year.
The following entities were granted credits: the LaVale Lions, Allegany County Ag Expo, Cumberland Cultural Foundation, Frostburg Lions, the Carver Center, Allegany County Animal Shelter, the Lions Center for Extended Care, United Brotherhood of Carpenter Local 1024, Cumberland Outdoor Club and the Western Maryland Labor Council.
Also at the meeting county officials accepted $2.6 million in state funding for the Maryland Mortgage Program. The program offers below-rate mortgages to qualifying applicants.
The funding is made available by the Maryland Community Development Administration and is distributed to the counties.
David Nedved, county economic and community development representative, said the program offers mortgages to a wide representation of the population.
“All of Allegany County is considered a targeted area,” said Nedved. “One does not have to be a first time home buyer. This program offers home ownership to the residents of Allegany County.
“There is a variety of programs available. Current income limits are $141,000 for up to two persons, and $164,500 for a family of three or more. The maximum acquisition cost is $427,198 for existing or newly constructed homes.”
