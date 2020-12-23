CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count rose by 101 Wednesday with Allegany County Health Department officials reporting a cumulative total of 5,172 positive infections.
Four additional deaths were reported since Monday bringing that total to 147.
Health department officials continue to urge the community to stay at home and avoid gatherings of any size with others outside of the household.
“Typically, the holidays are a time to gather with the ones you love, but this year is very different because of COVID-19,” said Brenda Caldwell, public information officer for the county health department. “This year, show your family and friends how much you love them by staying home and not risking their health this holiday season.”
Officials urge residents to connect with family and friends through social media, by phone or video chat platforms.
Four individuals within Allegany County Public Schools tested positive during the period of Dec. 12-23, officials said Wednesday. All of those infected are completing the required isolation and contact tracing indicated no close contacts were made with others.
The school system is on Christmas break until Jan. 4.
Mineral County reports 60th death
On Tuesday, the Mineral County Health Department reported the death of its 60th resident, a 74-year-old male who had previously been hospitalized.
Mineral County remains in the red status on West Virginia’s county alert map with 2,023 cumulative cases reported Wednesday. The county has an infection rate of 61.68 per 100,000 residents and a 10.1% positivity rate.
