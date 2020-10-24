CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials have reported 95 cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 16, the largest number of new cases identified in one week since April.
The county health department reported 37 new cases Friday, raising the cumulative total to 665. The first county cases were reported April 1. On Oct. 2, the cumulative total was 496.
According to health officials, the “new cases identified since Wednesday include a child 12 and under, three females and eight males in their teens, two females and six males in their 20s, two females and a male in their 30s, two females and a male in their 40s, two females and a male in their 50s, two females and three males in their 60s, a female in her 70s, a female in her 80s, and a female in her 90s.”
Also Friday, Allegany County Public Schools said two people within the system tested positive for the virus this week, but didn’t say whether they were a teacher or student or what school building they were in.
School officials said close contacts of those testing positive were identified through contact tracing and would complete a 14-day quarantine.
The new cases were the fourth reported by the school system, which reported two cases for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Health officials said 20,294 Allegany County residents have been tested for the virus and received results. Of those, 19,629 were negative.
Mineral County
The Mineral County Health Department said Friday that a student at Frankfort Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials said they were working with the county school system to identify anyone who had close contact with the student, including other students, staff, family members and friends. Those that need to quarantine will be notified, they said.
The case is the second at Frankfort Middle this month. The school was closed Oct. 15 after an employee tested positive.
Mineral County had 206 cases of COVID-19 when health officials last reported case information Thursday. Sixteen of those cases were active.
