CUMBERLAND — A man in his 70s marks the 24th COVID-19-related death, Allegany County Health Department officials said Monday.
Officials also reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in the county, including three females in their teens, three females and six males in their 20s, a female in her 30s and two females in their 50s. None of the new cases have required hospitalization.
The cumulative case count for Allegany County now stands at 479. The death count also includes four people who have died in facilities outside the county or state.
