CUMBERLAND — An Allegany County resident working at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home in Oakland has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Allegany County to 206, the Allegany County Health Department said Friday.
That person has not required hospitalization.
As of Thursday, 7,438 Allegany County residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 7,232 testing negative and 206 positive.
On Wednesday, Garrett County Health Department officials said five staff members at the Dennett Road facility tested positive with only two of those being Garrett County residents.
Garrett County had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths attributed to it. To date, 1,703 tests have been administered in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.